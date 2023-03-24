Tia Mowry is focused on putting herself first as she adjusts to being a newly single woman.
“Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself,” imparted Mowry, 44, in a recent interview with E! News, where she discussed ways she is navigating this chapter of her life.
The actress split from Cory Hardrict, 43, her husband of 14 years, last October. She filed for divorce shortly after publicly announcing their separation. The couple was together for over 20 years and share two children: a son, Cree, and a daughter, Cairo.
“I’ve always been next to someone,” Mowry said during an E! News interview. “I’ve always had my sister, side-by-side next to me, and this is kind of the first time that I’ve ever been by myself. And so, I’m just really learning about myself, loving on myself, and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive.”
Mowry says she plans to be cautious now that her marriage is ending.
“I was only allowed to date at 18 years old, and I never really dated,” she said. “So my mind is still that of an 18-year-old when it comes to dating. I don’t know anything. What is it, the dating pool? I am not jumping in that pool.”
