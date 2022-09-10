Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears face a lawsuit that accuses them of “grooming and molesting” two siblings (who were minors at the time) years ago. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The plaintiffs are identified as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” in the suit, their names are undisclosed to protect their identities.
The case states the victims who were 14 and 7, accuse Haddish and Spears of forcing them to do salacious videos in two separate incidents in 2013 and 2014.
Attorneys for Haddish and Spears called the accusations “bogus” and a “shakedown” after CNN reached out for comment.
The complaint states Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of the mother of the siblings who seeked legal action.
Jane Doe is now 22 and the legal guardian of John Doe, 15 according to the complaint.
"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," a statement from Haddish’s attorney reads. “The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."
"He isn't going to fall for any shakedown," Debra Opri, an attorney for Spears, said in a statement to CNN.
