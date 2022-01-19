Tiffany Haddish was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence.
Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said Peachtree City Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver being asleep at the wheel on the highway. Myers said an officer saw a car that matched the caller’s description and stopped Haddish while she pulled into a residential yard.
He said she later posted a $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail. He didn’t provide details about a potential court hearing.
Peachtree City is located south of Atlanta.
Haddish or a representative have not commented on the arrest.
