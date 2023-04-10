Athletes Tiger Woods and LeBron James recently made Forbes’ 37th annual World’s Billionaires list. It was a first for both of them. James’ worth tallied $1 billion while Woods’ was $1.1 billion.
At the same time, rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z’s wealth continued to grow, as his worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, which ties him with several individuals including Oprah Winfrey for number 1,217 on the worldwide list. Since becoming hip hop’s first billionaire in 2019, Jay-Z has more than doubled his fortune thanks to lucrative liquor businesses, according to Forbes. “Even in a year without a tour or album release, Jay-Z mints millions from his Armand de Brignac and D’Usse cognac,” Forbes says. Forbes had Jay-Z at $1.4 billion in 2022. For reference, NBA legend Michael Jordan made the list at number 1,516 with $2 billion.
According to Forbes, there are 2,640 billionaires in the world, which is down from 2,668 in 2022. Locally, St. Louis’ own David Steward, co-founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, is tied for the 425th spot with an estimated worth of $6 billion.
