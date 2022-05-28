TIME’S 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list includes Oprah Winfrey, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Zendaya, and Quinta Brunson.
“Our hope is that the TIME100 list is not simply a recognition of influence but a study in how influence can be wielded… If crisis is going to unite us, we must find within ourselves that same empathy,” Edward Felsenthal, TIME’s editor-in-chief and CEO, said. “The spectrum of leaders on this list, wielding influence in so many ways, is a reminder that we all have the option to use our power for good.”
The 16th annual TIME 100 Gala to celebrate this year’s recipients is Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.