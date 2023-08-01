To the left, to the left, everything you own is in a box to the left. Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, is taking a page out of Beyoncé’s lyrics proving her soon-to-be ex-husband Richard Lawson is irreplaceable.
After eight years of marriage, Knowles and Lawson have decided to call it quits. The two have separated and Knowles filed for divorce on Wednesday (July 26) according to court documents, acquired by Entertainment Tonight. Knowles claims irreconcilable differences as the outcome for the divorce.
The documents also show the couple’s date of separation as Tuesday (July 25). She is also requesting for the court to reinstate her name as Celestine Knowles.
Knowles and Lawson have allegedly been living separately and fans have taken notice that Knowles hasn’t been seen with Lawson in support of his newest film “Black Terror.”
Knowles and Lawson have known each other for decades, they married in 2015 after two years of dating.
Before marrying Lawdson, Knowles was married to Mathew Knowles from 1980-2011. From that union, Mathew and Knowles welcomed two daughters Beyoncé and Solange in 1981 and 1986, respectively.
