Fans and supporters have kept up with Tina Knowles-Lawson for years when it comes to her and her famous daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. Now, they can watch her in a completely different light with her Facebook Watch series, “Talk with Mama Tina.”
Lawson will sit down with various celebrities and celeb moms in six episodes and a special finale episode. Guests include Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Marsai Martin, and more. It aired on Dec. 23.
Read her announcement about the show below:
“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new@wetheculture@Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me. I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23. At 5 pm PCT To view, you can visit my Facebook page. Facebook.com/MsTinaKnowlesLawson Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?”
See her original post here.
