Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie Turner. has died. He was 62.
"Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina wrote on her Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
Ronnie’s wife, French vocalist Afida Turner, honored her late husband on social media, referring to him as a “true angel” and her “best friend.”
"I did the best to the end this time I was [not] able to save you," she wrote on Instagram, indicating Ronnie is now with his brother Craig and father, Ike Turner. "Rest in paradise. So unfair."
Ronnie was the youngest of Tina’s four sons and made an appearance in his mother's 1993 biopic, "What's Love Got To Do With It?" starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne as Tina and Ike Turner.
