Chili and Usher kept in contact until 2019 despite breaking up in 2004.
“I love hard,” Chili told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘God, why can’t I get over this?’ He couldn’t either.”
Chilli said that she finally cut her ex off “to focus on myself.”
“I even stopped dating,” she added. “Because before that I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over [Usher] it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence.”
She confessed that she and Usher were on and off for years and that they would reconnect when they weren’t dating other people.
The two dated from 2001 to 2004.
Usher was married to Tameka Foster 2007 to 2009 and to Grace Harry 2015 to 2018, a year before he and Chili stopped talking to each other.
However, the “Confessions” singer was married to Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009 and to Grace Harry from 2015 to 2018, which was one year before Chilli and Usher ended communication with each other.
Chilli is currently dating Matthew Lawrence. Usher is datingJennifer Goicoechea and they share two children together: daughter Sovereign, 2, and son Sire, 1. He also fathers Usher “ Cinco” V, 15, and Naviyd Ely, 14, with Foster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.