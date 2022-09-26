Tory Lanez has everyone questioning what happened between him and August Alsina following a concert over the weekend.
Lanez addressed the matter on a live stream with blogger Akademiks, after Alsina publicly accused him of a bloody brawl with receipts to state his allegations.
Akademiks asked Lanez about what went down and he nonchalantly denied having any knowledge or involvement in the situation.
“Nothing happened. I don’t even know what this kid is talking about, brother,” Lanez said. “I don’t know if he’s doing [this for] promo. I don’t know what that n-word is talking about, bruh.”
Lanez doubled down on his side of the story once again addressing that matter, claiming to have been in the studio and working on his self-improvement.
“I don’t know what everybody talking about …. But I’ve been in the studio I’m not in anything negative … Ive been working on my self …. And being a better person,” he wrote.
