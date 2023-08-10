Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for Megan Thee Stallion assault

Justice is served. Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion. The decision was made Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Lanez was found guilty last December for a 2020 incident during which he shot Megan in the foot after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.
At his sentencing, he was found guilty of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the plaintiff.
Lanez described Megan as a friend and someone he still cares for dearly to this day, regardless of how she feels about him. He mentioned how the two connected over the loss of their mothers.
Megan wasn’t present for the sentencing, but she issued a written statement.
"For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice,” she wrote.
Read the full story on NPR’s website.
