There’s good news for all the New Edition fans out there. You could have the opportunity to see the six original members perform together next year.
The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced via Instagram that it will represent the group for its upcoming tour and Las Vegas Residency.
“New client: the legendary Pop & R&B kings, New Edition! Featuring Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. From Roxbury, MA to superstardom, a 2022 arena tour is already in the works along with their own Las Vegas Residency. Stay tuned… and welcome to the fam!,” CAA wrote.
New Edition first rose to prominence with the 1983 debut album, Candy Girl.
Throughout the years, the original members went through various changes, causing the group to go in different directions. Information about tour dates and tickets has not been released.
Sources: AOL.com, Essence.com, TheGrio.com, TheJasmineBrand.com, CNN.com
