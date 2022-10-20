Toya Johnson is legally off the market, she and her longtime beau Robert “Red” Rushing tied the knot over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.
Their luxurious ceremony featured a star studded ceremony including her daughter Reginae Carter, Tameka “Tiny” Harris of Xscape, Monica, and more.
“Finally got my fairy-tale ending. Thank you @eseazenabor for making me feel like a real life princess. #isaidyestothedress” Johnson captioned her Instagram carousel of her wearing her stunning wedding dress.
She shared another photo of she and Red captioned Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Rushing [wedding ring emoji].
This is Johnson’s third marriage. She and Lil Wayne were married 2004-2006, they share an adult daughter, Reginae. She also married Micky “MempHitz” Wright in 2011 and divorced in 2016. Johnson and Rushing welcomed their four-year-old daughter Reign in 2018.
Johnson is popular for starring in BET reality tv shows “Tiny & Toya” in 2009-2010, “Toya: A Family Affair” in 2011, “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Season 5 in 2016, most recently, VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”
