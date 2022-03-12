Traci Braxton of “Braxton Family Values” reality fame and former member of R&B girl group The Braxtons has died at age 50.
Traci’s husband told Kevin Sr. TMZ after a year-long battle with receiving treatment for Esophageal cancer she succumbed to it.
Traci’s older sister, Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton, posted a statement on behalf of their family to Instagram.
“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.
Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.
We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.
We are family forever.
Love,The Braxton Family.”
Traci’s only child, a son Kevin Jr. , shared his feelings on his late mother’s untimely passing.
“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.
I love you ma. I’m going to miss you.”
Traci, her four sisters Toni, Towanda, Tamar, Trina, and their mother Evelyn, appeared in the WE tv reality show “Braxton Family Values” for seven seasons from 2011-to 2020.
She and the sisters formed a singing group and were signed to Arista Records in 1989. They released a single “Good Thing” the following year, but it failed to chart. L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds launched Toni’s solo career in 1991. Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar sang background vocals for Toni and made appearances in some of her videos including “Seven Whole Days.”
Sources: TMZ, Instagram, The Wrap
