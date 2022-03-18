Kanye West responded to a segment from Trevor Noah’s "The Daily Show Host" where he spoke out against domestic violence with a screenshot of Noah's google panel and captioned it,
“All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya,” West wrote on an Instagram post.
Noah responded to West's verbal attack: "Clearly, some people graduate, but we are still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
Noah refuted West's argument, "Leave me to create my art," to justify controversial actions, namely, a recent music video West released where he ”buries” SNL actor and comedian Pete Davidson (his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend).
"I know everyone thinks it's a marketing stunt. Oh, look at the coincidence Kim is launching a new show. Two things can be true, Kim can like publicity and can also be harassed," Noah said.
"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she appropriates black culture, because she tells women they're lazy, or because she broke the internet and didn't put it back together," Noah said. However, Noah pointed out that wealth does not make one immune to harassment or psychological and emotional abuse.
"I grew up in an abusive household." Noah shared. "From nine to 16, One of the things I found it interesting was how people told my mom she was overreacting and to calm down."
"We went to the police station, and they said to his mother, 'Did you talk back? Is that why you're here? But what did you say to him?'
"I'll never forget when I got a call saying, "Hey, Mom has just been shot in the head. She's in the hospital now.'"
Noah's former stepfather was convicted of attempted murder.
"I'm not saying Kanye's just a bad guy. Just as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions."
"Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say 'Hey, slow down, let's put our hazards on because there's a storm right now."
"I'm not saying Kanye will physically harm Kardashian," Noah said. "But you see it in the stories where people say, 'We saw it, but we didn't [do anything]...'"
A Meta (Instagram's parent company) spokesperson said the company deleted West’s post directed at Noah. West was also restricted from posting, messaging, and commenting for 24 hours as the post infringed the site's hate speech policy.
Noah responded Wednesday to West's removed Instagram response explaining his words came purely from concern rather than judgment or malice.
"There are few artists who have had more impact on me than you, Ye," Noah's post read.
"You took samples and turned them into symphonies ... You're an indelible part of my life Ye, which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don't care if you support Trump, and I don't care if you roast Pete. I care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.