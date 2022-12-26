Following accusations of assaulting a woman at a New York bowling alley, Trey Songz has surrendered to police. A statement acquired by TMZ says his confession isn’t an admission of guilt.
“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing,”says Songz’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, in the statement.
TMZ reports Songz was booked and provided written notice by police for an arraignment in the future cause of the assault. He was released.
In November, a New York woman claimed Songz struck her a month earlier while they were at a bowling alley. The woman filed a police report claiming he continuously punched her in the face. She also said the singer pulled her by her hair and was transported to a hospital for minor visible injuries.
A man who refused medical treatment also alleges Songz hit him in the eye.
Several women have accused Songz of rape and sexually-motivated aggressive behavior. April 2022, a woman asked for a $5 million settlement, alleging Songz deliberately removed her bathing suit top. In January, Dylan Gonzalez, an ex-college basketball player accused him of raping her years ago.
