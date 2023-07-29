We might be getting somewhere in finding out what happened to Tupac Shakur the night he was murdered.
Las Vegas police issued a search warrant in regard to the fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac.
A home was searched in Henderson, Nev., approximately 15 miles from where the shooting happened. Police declined to provide more information about the ongoing investigation.
During the search, officers stepped out of their vehicles with guns drawn demanding the home owners evacuate the home with their hands above their head. No one was arrested in connection to the search.
Shakur was shot and killed on Sept. 7, 1996 after driving home from a boxing match at the MGM Grand. Prior to leaving the hotel he fought Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, who had a previous altercation with a member of Shakur’s crew.
Shakur then left the hotel and sat on the passenger side of a black BMW driven by now-imprisoned Marion “Suge” Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records.
At a stoplight, a white Cadillac pulled up to the side of the BMV and shot on the passenger side striking Shakur multiple times. He died six days later from his injuries.
Almost 30 years later after several investigations, no arrests or charges have been made in connection to the shooting.
