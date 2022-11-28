R&B singer and dancer, B. Smyth died Thursday (Nov. 18). He was 28. The news was confirmed in a video posted on his official Instagram page by his brother Denzil Smith.
“Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Smith wrote. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”
“So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times.”
Smyth, born Brandon Smith, a Florida native, released his smash debut single “Leggo” featuring 2 Chainz in 2012. Motown Records released the song, and it peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. He followed in the years after with “Win Win,” “Gettin’ That,” and more. He is most popular for the twerk anthem “Twerkoholic,” (“Twerkoholic Pt. 2” was released last month).
Fans also fell in love with his appearance on LightSkinKeisha’s “Ride Good,” released in 2018, it peaked at No. 14 on the Hot R&B songs chart.
