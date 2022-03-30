Oddly enough, Tyler Perry's Madea character not only plays out on TV and in movies, he recently admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair that he acts in her essence during intimacy.
He initially denied the question but admitted to it when he remembered he was taking a lie detector test.
He revealed he says 'Heller' in Madea's voice and sings Adele songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.