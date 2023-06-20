It's reportedly confirmed Tyler Perry will become the new boss of BET. A report from The Streamr says Perry will soon take over its reins.
“Rumor? No, it’s not a rumor, I’ve been there for four years now and had tremendous success," Perry first told Entertainment Online about his interest in BET’s ownership. “I wasn’t expecting this to happen, so, yes – if that is possible, I’m very, very interested in taking as much of it… If it’s possible, I’m gonna take as much of it as I can.”
It states Perry’s acquisition comes after Paramount lost money. His deal is valued at an undisclosed amount. He will have control over BET Media Group, which is also made up of VH1 and other networks.
This isn’t Perry’s first rodeo working with BET. He partnered with the company via his Tyler Perry Studios and launched BET+, a streaming service that features original films and series from BET’s programming library.
