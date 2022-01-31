“I’m Madea! Ma to the damn D-E-A!”
Tyler Perry’s popular fictional “larger than life” matriarchal character, Madea is exiting retirement with a grand return in the upcoming Netflix film, “A Madea Homecoming.”
"I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody's laughing," he told EW. "Nobody's getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I'm like, 'What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?'"
In 2019, he revealed after 15 years, he was putting his Madea role to rest with “A Madea Family Funeral,” which was released in March of that year.
Perry said stepping back into the role was like “putting on gloves he’s worn before.”
The premise of the story focuses on Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, but family secrets and drama work to jeopardize the joyous celebration.
The all-star cast of the Madea franchise features Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown, Cassi Davis as Aunt Bam, and more.
“A Madea Homecoming” premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.