Maya Angelou is still receiving recognition in life after death.
The U.S. Mint just announced the late poet and author will appear in a U.S. quarter. She is the first Black woman to be featured on the coin.
Angelou’s quarter is the first part of the American Women Quarters Program, which includes pivotal women in American history. In a release Monday, the Mint said the other quarters in the series will release later this year and through 2025.
"Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country -- what we value, and how we've progressed as a society," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "I'm very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America's most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou."
The coin’s design details George Washington’s face with the tail’s side paying tribute to “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
Four other quarters will roll out this year honoring Sally Ride, the first American woman in space; Asian-American actress Anna May Wong; Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller and politician Nina Otero-Warren.
