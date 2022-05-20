CNN reports Bessie Coleman is one of five women chosen by The U.S. Mint to appear in American quarters next year. The other women featured on the coins include former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, ballerina Maria Tallchief, journalist and activist Jovita Idár, and hula teacher Edith Kanakaʻole.
The five influential figures will display on the back of select quarters, while the front of the currency will show George Washington.
Coleman’s heritage made her both the first African American and Native American woman pilot. Aviation schools denied her enrollment because of her race, however the setback did not discourage her. Instead, she learned French, applied to aviation programs abroad and earned an international pilot's license in 1921.
Idár was a newspaper publisher who challenged racism toward Mexican Americans in the early 1900s. She remained resilient despite Texas Rangers attempting to cease her newspaper after she penned a story condemning President Woodrow Wilson's choice to dispatch troops to the Texas southern border.
Roosevelt, one of the most instrumental first ladies in US history and an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., used her power to support causes for racial justice, women's suffrage, and disability rights. Her activism continued after leaving the White House with her chairing the United Nations Human Rights Commission and helping write the 1948 United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.
Kanakaʻole, an Indigenous Hawaiian hula educator, assisted with protecting her native heritage and briefs associated with the 1970s Hawaiian Renaissance.
Tallchief overcame roadblocks as a Native American dancer, becoming the first American prima ballerina.
"The range of accomplishments and experiences of these extraordinary women speak to the contributions women have always made in the history of our country," Ventris C. Gibson, deputy director of the US Mint, said in a statement. "I am proud that the Mint continues to connect America through coins by honoring these pioneering women and their groundbreaking contributions to our society."
In addition to US Mint and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, The Smithsonian Institution's American Women's History Initiative, the National Women's History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women's Caucus contributed to picking next year's honorees.
The American Women Quarters Program delivered its first round of quarters this year, including Maya Angelou and more. The releases continue until 2025, with five quarters featuring five women each year.
