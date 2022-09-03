A federal jury awarded $31 million in damages to Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester for cruel and reckless acts by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Fire Departments following the January 2020 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Brynt and Chester’s daughter.
Bryant was awarded $16 million in damages, and Chester received $15 million.
Bryant left the courthouse without making a statement but did post a picture of her, Kobe, and their daughter Giannaon Instagram, captioning everything she does is for them and justice for both.
"This case has always been about accountability," Bryant’s attorney Luis Li said in a statement. "And now the jury has unanimously spoken."
After the verdict, county attorney Mira Hashmall, who oversaw counsel for L.A. County, released a statement.
"While we disagree with the jury's findings as to the County's liability, we believe the monetary award shows that jurors didn't believe the evidence supported the Plaintiffs' request of $75 million for emotional distress," Hashmall said. "We will be discussing the next steps with our client. Meanwhile, we hope the Bryant and Chester families continue to heal from their tragic loss."
Photos of the crash site were shared by police and fire personnel who had been on the scene. Photos were dispersed on social media, and evidence was presented of photos being shown to people not connected with the case in public places, including restaurants.
The photos showed wreckage from the helicopter and the victims’ crushed bodies.
