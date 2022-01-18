Pastor Michael Todd, megachurch leader of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma did the unthinkable.
In a Sunday service at his church, he stood in front of the congregation and wiped his spit all over the face of a church member, who volunteered to get on stage.
The man in question who stood still in the gross act is allegedly his brother, according to some sources.
In the viral clips, Todd attempts to convey the message that sometimes visions received from God can get nasty. He demonstrated it by spitting in his hand and wiping the spit across the unnamed man’s face to dramatize the sermon’s meaning.
Todd released an apology video on Jan. 17, 2022, Martin Luther King Day.
