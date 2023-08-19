Virginia rapper Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff died Sunday, Aug. 13. He was most known for his frequent collaborations and associations with Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, and Aaliyah.
He was 50.
Magoo’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed.
R&B singer and music producer Digital Black shared the devastating news to Instagram with the cover of Magoo and Timbaland’s 1997 “Welcome to Our World” album.
“Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt [sic] ready for this at all #superfriends,” Black wrote.
Ginuwine emphasized how short life is in his memorial post to Magoo.
“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s [sic] due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis [sic] you maganooo that’s what we called him,” Ginuwine wrote.
"I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences.”
Magoo’s career launched after him and Timbaland met as teenagers. In their earlier years, the pair formed a group with Larry Live and Pharrell Williams called SBI (Surrounded by Idiots).
