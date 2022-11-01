Former First Lady Michelle Obama isn’t the only woman who thinks her husband, former President Barack Obama, is attractive. Obama was met with a surprise from a hilarious supporter during a midterm campaign trail speech in Detroit.
In a clip from MSNBC shared on Twitter, Barack tells a crowd at Detroit Renaissance High School gymnasium “Sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to, not just because I am older and grayer…."
While the crowd laughed at his statement a woman sitting behind the speech podium chimed in and yelled out “You fine as [expletive].”
Obama thought the comment was funny and turned around and asked the woman to repeat what she said. He later joked and said he wasn’t going to tell Michelle [Obama] she said that.
After a slight pause he added, "Although Michelle does agree, she knows."
He was in Detroit encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election and specifically showed his support to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is competing against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon, The Detroit News reported.
