Deadline is reporting that the father-and-son comedy duo of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. will star in a comedy series for CBS.
The plot for the show follows “a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Wayans) who has to drag his grown son (Damon Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40.”
This marks Wayans’ return to network comedy. He previously starred on the hit ABC family comedy series My Wife & Kids with Tisha Campbell. His son appeared on the network as well, and later starred in the comedy series Happy Endings, which lasted three seasons.
The father and son duo appeared on screen together on the Wayans Jr. CBS series Happy Together where they played father and son.
The upcoming CBS series is co-written by Damon Wayans and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench with both Wayans executive producing the series.
