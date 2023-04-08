Howell Wayans, the Wayans family’s patriarch, has died at age 86. His son Marlon Wayans shared the news on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
“Legend,” Marlon wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed.”
The cause of death wasn’t revealed.
Howell Wayans had 10 children with Elvira Alethia. Several are comedians including Marlon, Keenan Ivory, Damon, Shawn, and Kim Wayans.
In his tribute, Marlon also asked his father to kiss his late mother who died in July 2020.
“Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…"
