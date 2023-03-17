Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said "I take full responsibility from my actions. I made a bad mistake," he said.
Morant was discussing his brandishing a gun in a Denver nightclub while shirtless which led to an eight-game suspension from the NBA without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
The league counted the six games the team had him sit down while he sought counseling at a Florida facility to deal with mental health issues. He can return to the team on Monday, March 20.
"I realize what I have to lose. I feel like in the past we didn't know what was at stake. And now finally me having that time to realize everything, have that time alone, I realize that now," Morant said.
"I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future, I'm going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I'm about and change this narrative that everybody got."
Based on his $12.16 million salary, Morant will lose almost $1.5 million in salary for his poor decision making. It will probably cost him more than that in lost endorsement opportunities in the near future.
