Arthur "Archie" Eversole, most popular for the 2002 mega-hit “We Ready,” was found shot on March 25. He died April 3, 2022, nine days after the shooting from blood loss.
His brother Alexander Kraus is the accused murderer. He was found at the same shooting location.
Their mother thinks Kraus is innocent. Eversole’s manager John Williams recorded a video of her explaining why she thinks Kraus is innocent.
"They had no arguments. They had no feuds," she said. "OK, no. And I know that. Yesterday I talked to the neighbor next door. I asked her and I say: Did you hear any arguments? Did you hear any fights? She said no. She didn’t hear nothing. Not that day. Not any other day."
No further details have been confirmed by the Dekalb Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.