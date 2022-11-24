August Alsina was seen with a mystery man on the season finale of VH1’s “The Surreal Life” on Monday (Nov. 21) night, and during the episode he talked about his current love life and desiring a “limitless love.”
He also revealed during a show discussion “love has shown up in a new way for him.”
“I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaches me so much about love and healing,” he said. “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”
The unknown man then suddenly sits down next to Alsina and they collectively tell each other they love one another while embracing in a hug. Alsina didn’t exactly verbally come out, but many speculate the man is his boyfriend. They said, “I love you” while sharing a hug.
In the past he was caught in an alleged entanglement between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage, spawning lots of controversy around the situation.
