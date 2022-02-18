Whoopi Goldberg returned as “The View” co-host following a two-week suspension after her controversial comments about the Holocaust.
"I missed you all too. I got to tell you, there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do,” Goldberg said during the episode. “Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could."
She was placed on work leave after she said the Holocaust wasn’t about race on an episode that aired on Jan. 31.
The episode showed Goldberg and her co-hosts talking about a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban Maus, a book detailing Art Spiegelman’s Polish Jewish parents’ experience with the Holocaust.
The school expressed concern about female nudity, profanity and removed the book from its curriculum.
Goldbergh apologized in a statement on the show on Feb. 1.
"It's five minutes to get in important information about topics and that's what we try to do every day,” Goldberg said. “I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away. People reached out from places that made me go, 'Wait, what, what, really?' And it was amazing.”
