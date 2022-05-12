Janelle Monáe stars as St. Louis-born iconic jazz performer, French resistance agent, and civil rights activist Josephine Baker in “De La Resistance,” an upcoming television series produced by A24.
The show focuses on the peak of Baker’s entertainment career and her affiliation with Allied spies during World War II.
Wondaland, Monáe’s production company, will produce the series.
Damien Lewis, author of the books “The Flame of Resistance” and “Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy”, will also co-executive produce the show, as well as research.
