Actor Will Smith appeared to smack comedian Chris Rock in the face during the worldwide broadcast of the Academy Awards Sunday and followed up the move up minutes later with a tearful acceptance speech as he won an Oscar for best actor.
The surprise move by Smith, who portrayed the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in the biopic “King Richard,” came near the end of a three-plus hour telecast that also saw Afro-Latina Ariana DeBose win for her turn as Anita in Stephen Spielberg’s reboot of “West Side Story.”
CODA, the heartfelt coming-of-age story about a teen growing up in a deaf family, won for best picture.
A torrent of commentary and memes followed Smith’s two trips up to the Oscar stage – the first to apparently accost Rock for a joke about the short haircut of his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith and the second for his acceptance speech.
The apparent slap came after Rock joked that he was anxious to see Pinkett Smith in G.I. Jane II, most likely a quip about the actress’ short haircut.
Smith initially appeared to laugh at the joke. Moments later the camera followed Smith walking onto the stage, causing Rock to joke “uh oh.” Smith swung and appeared to connect with Rock’s face in an open-handed slap.
What followed was a string of F bombs from Smith that was bleeped out in the U.S. but was aired uncensored in Australia, according to a Twitter post. In that post, Rock can be heard explaining that it was a joke to which Smith responds twice, “Keep my wife’s name out your F-ing mouth.”
Rock, trying to reclaim the room and his composure, declared that it was the “greatest night in the history of television.”
Moments later, when Smith won for best actor, he spoke about Williams being protective of his family, talked about love and apologized to the Academy but never said a word about Rock.
