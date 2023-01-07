24-year-old Tylor Hurdalleges actor LaKeith Stanfield is an absentee father to her daughter, Apollo.
On Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, Hurd posted a now-deleted Instagram reel of Apollo and Stanfield having fun together in various clips.
“decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 to meet Apollo Stanfield,” Hurd wrote.
“Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet,” he wrote. “Very considerate of you.”
“value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post (sic) everything y’all do lol okay,” Hurd replied.
Hurd accused Stanfield of “actively ignoring” their daughter.
Stanfield denied Hurd’s allegations, and he concluded, “never said Apollo wasn’t his baby,'' adding he hopes her post “does whatever it was supposed to do” for her.
Hurd’s post arrived hours after Stanfield announced his engagement to his girlfriend Kasmerre Trice. He proposed on Friday.
Hurd refutes posting about their daughter because she was jealous of his engagement announcement.
From her perspective, she said she tried to meet Trice, but she was ignored. She said her issue was the fact that Stanfield was spending more time with Trice than being active in their daughter’s life.
Stanfield has another child with his ex Xosha Roquemore. They welcomed the child in 2017.
