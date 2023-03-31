Priya Chaudhry, Jonathan Majors’ lawyer told Buzzfeed News a woman who accused the actor of physical abuse has recanted her statement. Chaudhry added that video evidence is available that proves Majors’ innocence.
The alleged victim claimed that she was having “an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday,” Chaudhry said.
Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023 for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic disturbance. TMZ was reportedly told that the victim had visible marks on her body along with redness, scars on her face, and a cut behind her ear. She was admitted to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Majors was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. He denies the allegation. His representative told TMZ he did nothing wrong, and that his team is looking forward to clearing his name.
Majors’ relationship with the woman was unclear, but sources later said she is his girlfriend. The unidentified woman told law enforcement that she and Majors got into an argument after leaving a bar in Brooklyn. On their way home, the woman saw Majors texting another woman and confronted him. She alleged he grabbed her hand, slapped her, and put his hands around her neck. They spent the night together and the attack was reported the following morning.
