Actress Yara Shahidi is the latest celeb to receive her college degree, graduating from Harvard University. She enrolled in 2017 and received her degree on May 26 after penning a 136-page thesis.
She told Vogue she studied in the Social Studies & African American departments, where her focus was "Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape.”
"It's surreal to have finally hit this major milestone," Shahidi said. "I've known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled."
For her grad attire, she donned a custom red Dior two-piece suit with her cap and gown to match her university’s colors.
"I wanted to make sure the look didn't feel too formal but leaned into the fact that this is a joyous occasion — something that felt vibrant and bright," she said.
To commemorate her celebratory day, she shared her grad photos on Instagram.
"Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate 👩🏾🎓 #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022," she wrote.
