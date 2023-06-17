Reports say rapper YFN Luccihas been given a plea deal by the DA. The deal would result in him being behind bars for 17 years if accepted.
He’s charged with multiple crimes including manslaughter, racketeering, and six counts of aggravated assault.
He’s currently incarcerated for RICO charges stemming from a 2021 drive-by shooting. The situation led to the death of James Adams. While Lucci is said to have not killed Adams, per Georgia law he is held accountable as an accomplice. Lucci was one of several people charged in Atlanta for the crime.
