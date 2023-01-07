Yo Gotti is showing us that manifestation is real, even if you don’t get what you want until eight years later.
He went viral in 2015 for rapping about a crush he had on Angela Simmons in his song “Down in the DM.”
“I just followed Angela [Simmons],” Gotti raps. “Boy, I got a crush on Angela [Simmons]. They like Gotti, you bold. I’m gon let the world know.”
It appears Gotti finally has the woman of his dreams. On New Year’s Eve, he deleted all the posts on his page, posting only two of him and his new boo.
He posted a two-photo carousel of glamor shots of them; the first is Gotti holding up an umbrella over Simmons’ head while she steps out the car, the other is them standing against the car hugged up.
Simmons commented under the post “Favorite [googly eye emoji] [red heart emoji] [googly eye emoji].”
Simmons followed Gotti’s lead, deleting all her photos and videos, only posting two photo posts of them. She captioned one of the posts, “You are all I need and more [heart emoji].”
Together the two lovers brought in the New Year by watching fireworks on a boat, as both shared the footage on their Instagram Stories.
