Die-hard hip-hop fans and lovers of the culture who remember the iconic show, Yo! MTV Raps no longer have to rely on old clips and wish they had a time machine. The classic phenomenon is making a comeback with Philadelphia DJ Diamond Kuts and battle rapper and Wild ‘N Out cast member, Conceited as the hosts.
The reboot will be this spring on Paramount+. It will include live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content, and other segments.
Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming, and events, said in a press release that Conceited and Kuts are “the perfect pair to bring new life and energy” to the show’s reemergence.
Yo! MTV Raps first aired in August 1988. It was the network’s first show dedicated to rap music, and it became a pivotal platform for rappers at the height of hip-hop’s introduction. Fab 5 Freddy was the inaugural host.
A set premiere date hasn’t been announced; Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios are producing the show.
