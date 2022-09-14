Jesse Powell’s “You,” has been the soundtrack for love at Black weddings since its release in 1996. The maestro behind the beautiful romance ballad died Tuesday night, according to an Instagram post his sister Tamara Powell shared. He was 51.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” Tamara wrote. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”
His cause of death is unknown.
Fellow R&B colleagues Deborah Cox, Ricco Barrino, and Cheryl Pepsii Riley shared their condolences.
“Deep condolences [flower bundle emoji] to you and the family. What a gentleman and sweet soul. I remember we had a promo gig in St. Louis and he saaaaaang dowwwwwn!!! Whew!! What a voice!!” Cox wrote.
My God! I’m so very sorry to hear this! My Deepest Condolences [praying hand emoji] [sad face emoji] [praying hands emoji]” Riley wrote.
“Sis I’m at a total lost for words! This just hit me to hard. Your bro was the funniest the coolest singers I’ve ever met. A true king who will be missed. I’m praying for you and you family [praying hand emoji] [praying hand emoji] [praying hand emoji]” Barrino wrote.
Powell, was born in Gary, Indiana and raised with his three siblings Trina, Tamara, and Jacob. He was discovered by producer Carl Roland in Kansas City and signed to Louil Silas’ Silas Records imprint following an artist showcase.
He released three studio albums “Jesse Powell” in 1996, “Bout It” in 1998, and “JP” in 2001. “You” debuted at No.2 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, Powell’s first and only top ten hit.
Sources:Instagram, Billboard
