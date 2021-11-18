Rapper Young Dolph, born Adolph Thorton, Jr., died after a shooting inside Makeda’s Cookies, a local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday, Nov. 17. He was 36 years old.
This is according to Associated Press and other news sources.
“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.
Young Dolph’s cousin, Mareno Myers, told The Daily Memphian newspaper he was in town since Monday visiting an aunt who has cancer and was also handing out Thanksgiving turkeys.
“He was inside (Makeda’s), and somebody just rolled up on him and took his life,” Myers said.
Makeda’s shared a post to their Instagram saying Dolph was a regular customer at their storefront.
“We are heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Young Dolph. He was a regular customer and loved Makeda’s Cookies,” they wrote. “My parents are in a lot of pain from this. Our hearts and condolences goes out to his family. He will never be forgotten and will be so missed.”
Last week, the bakery posted a video of Dolph promoting their chocolate cookies and saying he always stops by whenever he’s in Memphis.
An outpour of support surfaced online from his fans and famous industry friends following his death.
“R.I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart.” Gucci Mane posted on Twitter.
Rapper Young Dolph, who has collaborated with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Gucci Mane, was killed in a shooting in Memphis. He was 36. https://t.co/SsH6L3tNBH— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 17, 2021
Sources: Associated Press, Fox13 Memphis, The Daily Memphian
