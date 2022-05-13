Young Thug, Gunna, and 28 associates and members of Thug’s record label and imprint YSL (Young Slime Life/Young Stoner Life/Young Slatt Life) have been indicted on gang activity and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charges [RICO.]
Thug’s brother Unfoonk, Yak Gotti, and PeeWee Roscoe were also indicted. Founded in 2012, YSL is defined by the indictment as a “criminal street gang” associated with the Bloods.
All defendants were charged with scheming to voilate RICO laws, while Thug and Gunna are also facing armed robbery, aggravated assault, drugs, and
weapon charges.Yak Gotti and four others were charged with the murder of Donovan Thomas Jr., “a rival gang member,” killed in January 2015. Thug is accused of renting a car associated with the murder.
After the initial charges were announced Young Thug was charged with seven additional felonies, according to online records viewed by Pitchfork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.