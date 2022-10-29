Uh-oh, sending $1,800 to the wrong person has cost Yung Joc and now he’s asking his fans to help him.
Joc recounted the huge mistake on Instagram with screenshots of him texting the person he sent the money to to send it back.
“Hi can you please return the $1,800 that I mistakenly sent to your account via Zelle,” Joc wrote in a text message. “I don’t know you nor do you know me…Please do the right thing…God has a bigger blessing for you.”.
“I know you’ve blocked my number and that’s ok I just need the $1800 that was sent your account via Zelle,” Joc continues.
“So I sent them a Zelle by mistake, and they won’t return my money…. can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?” he wrote on Instagram.
Some fans did try, while others say he’s out of luck.
“Ohh I know he ain’t went to IG for some help. Sir, at this point it’s God’s blessing to whomever you sent it to. Take this as a loss and a blessing,” one person commented.
Joc hasn’t given an update about the receiver returning his funds.
