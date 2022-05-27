Chaos erupted between Yung Miami of City Girls and Gina Huynh after Huynh posted a photo of her kissing Diddy on her Instagram Stories.
Miami, who’s been a rumored love interest of Diddy since last year, went on a Twitter rant, suggesting Huynh just wanted attention. Huynh’s name was never mentioned, but it is assumed the post was about her due to its timing and relevance.
She followed up with this tweet, “NOTICE ME PLEASE [EXPLETIVE, EXPLETIVE] GO SIT DOWN! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S OK! YOU BEEN (AROUND) JUST (AROUND) FOR YEARS! YOU BEEN WAITING ON THIS MOMENT IF HE CAN’T MAKE YOU FAMOUS [EXPLETIVE] I AIN’T!”
Huynh responded on her Instagram Stories, saying it was actually Miami who was seeking attention. She also asked why Miami was “pressed” if she’s supposed to be a “City Girl.”
That only added more fuel to the fire as Miami then went on to say she would never stop messing with Diddy.
Diddy has not responded.
