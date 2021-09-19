Zendaya acting chops have positioned her to grace the small screen and box office theaters, but she eventually wants to make her directorial debut.
In a cover story with British Vogue, she shared that she wants to learn how to direct and create movies with Black Women in lead roles. “If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be black women,” Zendaya said.
Sam Levinson, who directed Zendaya in both Malcolm & Marie and Euphoria, said that he believes she’ll be “an astonishing filmmaker.”
