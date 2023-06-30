The 2023 BET Awards ceremony was noticeably different in 2023 - there were no hosts.
Self-proclaimed as “Culture’s Biggest Night” the awards were celebrated June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast live on BET.
With members of the Writers Guild of America and other union members on strike, the awards ceremony missed the humorous banter from hosts. The 2023 edition of the BET Awards was not as entertaining as the celebratory evenings of past years.
Muni Long, singer and songwriter of the hit “Hrs and Hrs,” who has also written songs for Rihanna and Ariana Grande voiced her support for striking workers.
“I must take a moment to acknowledge and stand in solidarity with the artists who make us laugh, cry, and most importantly, our Writers Guild of America family,” Long said to the audience.
“Writers are, in many instances, the glue to the execution of artistry and storytelling. Our ability to extract emotion from performers helping them to articulate their voices and vision to the world is irreplaceable. The protection of the writer is crucial. We simply must protect our intellectual property.”
Busta Rhymes, among hip hop’s most eclectic writers and music video producers, received the Lifetime Achievement honoree.
St. Louis’ own Smino said Rhymes’ video “Woo-Hah!” changed his career during a video montage segment titled “When I Fell In Love with Hip Hop.”
“The first time I fell in love with hip hop was when I heard Busta Rhymes’ [“Woo-Hah! Got You All In Check”],” Smino said.
“The hook is my favorite part of the song. It caught the attention of a kid like me that liked music and wild musicians. Watching [Busta Rhymes] played a part in me finding my identity and finding my swag.”
During his speech, Rhymes said he was nervous about launching a solo career after the Leaders of the New School broke up. He praised his six children, and proudly repped his Jamaican roots.
He also sent a shout out to Spliff Star, his longtime best friend and hype man, and DJ Scratchator. Both were on stage with Rhymes along with Swizz Beatz and Marlon Wayans, while he accepted his award.
“I’m grateful for this blessing bestowed upon me,” Rhymes said. “This gift that I’ve been given and this fire that continues to burn as the fire in my soul to advance the culture.”
Of course, no one does it like Rhymes. He busted out “Ante Up,” “Look At Me Now,” “Break Ya Neck,” Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” and more.
During the performance of “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” Rhymes brought out Coi Leray as the record transitioned to her song “Players.”
It is a DJ mix put together by DJ Saige, who went viral from the joint mix. Leray’s outfit listed the names of female rappers including Queen Latifah, Roxanne Shante, and Latto, who Leray was upset with for using her name as punchline in a song.
With this year being the 50th anniversary of hip hop, this year’s show catered to that audience. It was a time machine of revolving door performances with DJ Kid Capri manning the ones and twos.
Lil Uzi Vert opened the evening decked out in a yellow bubble vest, yellow ski mask, and baggy jeans. He performed an unreleased track and referenced rapper Ice Spice.
The Sugarhill Gang, the first hip hop group to have a hit single performed “Rapper’s Delight” in front of a graffiti backdrop.
MC Lyte, who’s served as the show’s announcer over the last several years joined in on the fun with “Cha Cha Cha” while wearing a Gucci windbreaker jacket, white skinny jeans, and fresh white kicks straight out of the ‘80s.
D-Nice, member of the hip hop group Boogie Down Productions kept us entertained during the beginning of the pandemic especially during the quarantine with his Club Quarantine DJ mix. He performed his signature hit “Call Me D-Nice.”
Big Daddy Kane looked fabulous in a blue Louis Vuitton printed shirt and matching pants while he performed “I Get Raw.” He celebrated Biz Markie, who died in 2021.
The late Tupac’s “Hail Mary” played for a quick second then Warren G appeared on stage for “Regulate” and honored the late Nate Dogg.
Yo-Yo continued the momentum for the ladies of hip hop with her catchy “Don’t Play with My Yo-Yo.”
Tyga didn’t disappoint with “Rack City,” he even had Fat Joe and Remy Ma in the crowd nodding their heads.
After a 10-year ban from performing and attending the BET Awards for posting a displeasing video in BET’s opinion, Chief Keef graced the stage. The drill rapper performed his hit “Faneto.”
Latto won Best Female Hip Hop Artist. She ran to the stage wearing one heel.
Teyana Taylor won the Video Director of the Year award, and Coco Jones took home the award for Best New Artist.
The evening closed out with the dances that have shifted hip hop culture including “Crank Dat,” “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It,” “Tootsie Roll,” and “Swag Surf.”
Find full list of 2023 BET Award winners here:https://www.bet.com/article/e1rt3z/bet-awards-2023-winners-complete-list.
