The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation’s (2DEF) commitment to ending domestic violence in the St. Louis region has reached a decade.
Its commitment to educating, strengthening, and empowering domestic violence survivors was celebrated on July 29, 2023, during the inaugural Fifty Shades of Purple Charity Gala at Hilton St. Louis Ballpark.
Under the theme “Together We Can End Domestic Violence,” the event helped near the non-profit’s goal of raising $500,000 for food, clothing, toiletries, housing, and transportation assistance.
The evening included theatrical performances demonstrating five examples of domestic violence, which moved the audience members as they viewed.
“We are embarking on a momentous occasion, a celebration of incredible strides we have made as an organization in the fight against domestic violence,” said Eddie Ross, 2DEF co-founder.
Co-founder Bran-Dee Jelks-Ross, Eddie Ross’ wife and director of programs, called domestic violence “a scourge that holds no boundaries.”
“Domestic violence continues to plague our communities, inflicting pain and suffering upon our loved ones. It is affecting people of all ages, genders, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds. It demands our collective attention, our unwavering dedication, and our unyielding resolve. Together we can end domestic violence,” she said.
In addition to its focus on adults, the couple also operate the 2DEF Kids Program, which extends the organization’s mission to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness, and academic achievement.
The anchor is an anti-bullying component designed to help youngsters deal with anger. It also helps them navigate bullying by teaching them how to articulate feelings and, if necessary, self-defense techniques.
“We want them to manage whatever the conflict is,” Jelks-Ross told The St. Louis American in 2021. “Conflict resolution doesn’t have to turn into a physical altercation, but at the same time, them being trained to defend themselves gives them the confidence to speak up and not allow themselves to be bullied.”
According to a resolution by St. Louis County Councilwoman Sholanda Webb, the organization has recorded over 8,162 hours of volunteer services, donated over $2,450 to clients, and provided case management and essential resources to approximately 816 survivors of domestic violence.
State Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark announced that Missouri will annually recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Day the third Saturday of October.
Former state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed was awarded the 2023 Diamond Diva Humanitarian Award and Barbara Levin received Motivational Empowerment Award was presented to Barbara Levin for devoting more than 40 years to social work.
Kel Ward, manager of community relations at St. Louis Children's Hospital, was a recipient of the Leadership in Community Service Award, and Ada Taylor, owner of Deer Valley Home Health was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award.
Korey Johnson of the Korey Johnson Foundation, which introduces youths to philanthropy and community service, was the Community Engagement Award recipient.
“It's just a vision for me,” Eddie Ross said. “It's a passion for me. For 10 years with [the executive team and board of directors of 2DEF] we have supported and executed the power of vision. I didn’t know which way it was going to turn and didn't know where it was gonna end up. I thank y’all, I love y’all.”
Yolanda “Lady Yo” Lankford, TV host of the Own Your Now Show and public relations director of SistaKeeper, served as the mistress of ceremony.
A portrait of the late Tina Turner, which was painted by Eric Wilson of the ERG Gallery during the event, was auctioned at the evening’s close and the band Dirty Muggs performed a Turner tribute.
For additional information or to donate to 2DEF, please visit www.2def.org.
