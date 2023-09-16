The 314 Day Foundation, in partnership with STLMade, is launching an Official 314 Day 2024 Design Contest, beginning with an open call for artist entries.
Visual artists and illustrators are invited to submit samples of their work to be considered to create the official design for next year’s 314 Day. The winning artist's design will go on merchandise and marketing materials, and play an important role in the annual celebration of the people, places, businesses, and unity that make St. Louis unique.
“The objective of the 314 Day design is to represent the St. Louis area and 314 Day together in a positive, celebratory way uniquely in the artist’s style. We’ll be asking, ‘What does 314 Day/St. Louis look like to you?’” said 314 Day co-founder Tatum Polk.
The selected artist will receive a one-time design fee of$4,000, invoiced upon delivery of final artwork files. They will also be featured in an interview on TheSTL.com.
Applicants must be 18+, submit a portfolio of five to 10 of their existing work that conveys their unique design sense, as well as briefly describe their connection to the St. Louis metro area.
Also, artists should explain their interest in the project and verbally express what a perfect 314 Day looks like to them. A resume and bio with their social handles is also requested.
The winning artist, selected by a committee of representatives from the 314 Day Foundation and Greater St. Louis, Inc. will then be commissioned to create three to five design options for review, one of which will be chosen as the official 314 Day design for 2024.
Submissions should be in by midnight on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The selected artist will be notified on Monday, October 23, 2023. Their final design will be unveiled at a kick-off event for 314 Day in March 2024.
“The chosen artist’s design will be used to represent 314 Day 2024 leading up to and throughout the week-long festivities. We will repeat the contest each year to allow a different local artist to have their design featured and create a diverse ‘collection’ of 314 Day artwork as a legacy to the holiday,” the 314 Day Foundation stated in a release.
The final artwork will be used on various promotional merchandise for both giveaways and for purchase including— t-shirts, notebooks, temporary tattoos, stickers, bags, and prints. Some of the items will be donated at sponsored 314 Day events while others will be available for purchase through local vendors and retailers.
314 Day was created in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans and Tatum Polkwith the vision of bringing St. Louis together to celebrate the positive things happening in the city. Since that time, it has grown into an official region-wide holiday shared by all local cultures, as well as organizations and businesses large and small throughout the unique communities and neighborhoods that make up the St. Louis area. The STLMade movement, an initiative of Greater St. Louis, Inc., continues to partner with the official 314 Day Foundation to make each year’s celebration the biggest yet.
Last year’s winner, local illustrator Dan Zettwoch, created a memorable 314 Day design incorporating St. Louis landmarks and icons that were splashed across t-shirts, stickers, and bags spotted across the area. This year, 314 Day organizers are opening the call to all artists for consideration in the new contest to be repeated each year, shining a light on local artistic talent and creating limited-availability collectibles for years to come.
“Last year we worked with a great local artist, Dan Zettwoch on a special 314 Day design. The art was so popular that this year we wanted to open up the opportunity to all eligible local artists and illustrators and start a new tradition that we will continue each year to shine a light on the great artistic talent we have here in St. Louis,” said Co-Founder Polk.
For more information and to apply, visit theSTL.com/314design.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
